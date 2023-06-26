TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) is offering discounted microchips for pets spooked by fireworks in anticipation of the 4th of July.

From June 26 to July 3 the HHHS will discount microchips from $40 to $15. Microchips can help HHHS or a local veterinarian’s office locate your lost pets.

Dogs adopted from HHHS are already microchipped and cats adopted from HHHS can be microchipped when adopted for an additional $10.

HHHS said they are happy to microchip cats, dogs and rabbits.

To schedule an appointment with HHHS contact 785-233-7325 or stop by at 5720 SW 21st St.