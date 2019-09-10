Armed men rob Topeka Dollar General

Topeka police say two armed men robbed a local Dollar General store Tuesday morning.

Two men with guns entered the store at 2515 SE 6th Ave. around 8:13 a.m. and demanded money, Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said. The two suspects are described as wearing black masks, and one wore a grey sweatshirt while the other wore a white shirt.

Police did not specify if the robbers made off with cash, but did confirm they were seen heading south from the store.

No one was injured and police were still on the scene just before 9 o’clock. This is an active investigation.

