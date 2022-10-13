TOPEKA (KSNT) – The string of events leading up to Thursday’s shooting started with a report of domestic violence.

It’s the second time in as many weeks that police say domestic violence has ended with the loss of life.

“Domestic violence continues to be a national level issue of tremendous concern,” Topeka Chief of Police Bryan Wheeles said. “And this incident has brought further light to that right here in our community.”

Earlier Thursday morning, a woman called 911 telling dispatchers her brother, armed with a knife, was breaking into her house. The woman was able to escape safely, while Topeka Police officers caught up with the suspect near a South Topeka Kwik Shop.

Police said that the man, still armed with a knife, tried to carjack a vehicle with two women and a child inside. Officers commanded the man to drop the knife, but he charged at them.

That’s when Topeka Police say five officers shot at the suspect, striking him multiple times. The man was later identified as Taylor L. Lowery by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Five TPD officers are on administrative leave in the aftermath of the shooting.

This comes on the heels of a shootout in Downtown Topeka two weeks ago. The man at the center of that incident, Eric D. Perkins, is accused of killing one man, and shooting a woman during a domestic disturbance. He was shot by police, and later taken to jail after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase through town.

27 News met up with Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla, about a local task force he leads to combat domestic violence, and the impact of these events on the community. The group’s mission is to hold domestic violence offenders accountable, and ensure victim safety.

“Sometimes people don’t look at it seriously enough,” Mayor Padilla said. “They see maybe the end result of domestic violence, like we’ve seen in our city. You know some of the event’s and incidents we’ve had have been domestic based, with people not being able to cope with stress or other things in their life. So it’s important for the domestic violence task force to keep moving and to keep adapting as we see changes, not just in our community but across the nation.”

The Taskforce meets on a regular basis, and works to highlight the resources available to victims of domestic violence. If you or a loved one have experienced domestic violence, below are some resources from Taskforce members.

YWCA Northeast Kansas

DCF – Adult Protective Services

Valeo Behavioral Healthcare

SENT Topeka

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation also recently released their 2021 statistical report on domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault in Kansas.