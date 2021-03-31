Domestic violence incident leads to Auburn man’s arrest with gun, battery charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Auburn man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a domestic violence incident, Topeka police announced.

Winston T. Roberts, 25, was arrested a day after officers went to Southwest 9th Street and Southwest Tyler Street on a reported domestic disturbance involving an armed suspect.

When they arrived around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers found a woman with several serious injuries. Topeka police said Roberts had left the scene before they arrived, but they found him later Wednesday morning in the 3800 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard.

Officers found and arrested Roberts Wednesday in the 3800 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard. He faces the following charges:

Aggravated battery

Aggravated domestic battery

Aggravated assault

Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Criminal damage to property

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Topeka police said Roberts and the woman knew each other.