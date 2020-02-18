Domino’s in Topeka hosting unique fundraiser for St. Jude

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local pizza place is raising the bar while fundraising for a good cause.

Domino’s Pizza in Topeka, located off of 29th and California, is putting in a little extra effort while fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The manager of the store, Adam Fox, wants to beat last year’s record amount of $19,000 and raise $20,000 between January 1st of this year through January 1st of 2021.

The Domino’s location hopes to hold its first event on June 5th, calling it a “Jail & Bail” where you can nominate a coworker, neighbor, or family member to stay in their make-shift jail for a day by donating $100. The person in “jail” would then need to raise an additional $200 to bail them out.

This event is one of many that the staff there plans to hold. These events are being put on out of the kindness of their hearts, as they really love the ideals of St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“It kind of gives us the warm and fuzzy feeling, to be honest with you,” store manager Adam Fox said. “We get together, we’ve done some brainstorming ideas on events we’re going to do throughout the year. This is kind of the first one so hopefully, we can reach our goal and help save some kids as we do it.”

The location has already raised more than $3,500 so far this year.

To find out more about this event and future events, call Adam Fox at (785) 267-6400. The deadline to register for the first event is May 20th.