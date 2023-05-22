TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday, the Capper Foundation will be presented with a $1,000 check by Cashmere Popcorn.

The owner of Cashmere Popcorn, Angie Anderson, donated $10 for every bag of popcorn sold throughout the month of April in recognition of Autism Acceptance Month.

The check will be presented to the Capper Foundation at 2:30 p.m. at Cashmere Popcorn at 728 South Kansas Ave.

“(The BCBA) focuses on helping families and children navigate everyday tasks and experiences, build social skills and manage emotions and behaviors at home and in community settings for future success,” according to Communication Specialist Lacey Kinder.

To learn more about the Capper Foundation, click here. To learn more about Cashmere Popcorn, click here.