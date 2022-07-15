BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is having a school supply drive to prepare students in the community for a successful school year.

The school supply drive is now open for donations until Aug. 12. You can drop off supplies you want to donate in the lobby of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office anytime day or night until that date. Supplies collected will be delivered to schools in Horton and Hiawatha.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking to collect traditional supplies like pencils and paper in addition to sanitary products like Kleenex, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. They also said monetary donations are welcome and will be put towards more supplies.