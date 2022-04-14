TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Easter days away, you may have been wondering about adopting a seasonal furry friend. However, experts say you’ll want to make sure you’re ready for that level of commitment.

For Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society, bunnies are the number one pocket pet they see returned to the shelter. According to PETA, rabbits are the third most abandoned animals at shelters overall.

Helping Hands believes this is in part because of the lack of knowledge surrounding bunny care. Rabbits can have a life expectancy over 10 years. Everyday care looks different for rabbits compared to other home animals.

“People just don’t always know what responsibilities are included when adopting a rabbit,” Helping Hands Communication Coordinator Emi Griess said. “Maybe they had cats or dogs growing up, they didn’t have a rabbit, so they have this idea in their mind that doesn’t quite fit the reality of what will make a successful adoption for a rabbit.”

If you or your children want to adopt a rabbit but want more information, Helping Hands suggests reaching out to an adoption counselor or volunteering at the humane society. That can help you learn more about the animal, and be better prepared to welcome home your new furry friend.