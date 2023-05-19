BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office told residents to be aware of a group of solicitors trying to sell meat.

Sheriff John D. Merchant said several people showed up at a local residence in a pickup truck trying to sell meat out of a freezer. Sheriff Merchant said the solicitors told the resident they had a special on meat that needed to be sold by the end of the day.

The resident told the solicitors to leave and they offered a greater discount on the meat, according to Sheriff Merchant. The resident told them she would call the sheriff and the solicitors left.

He said most credible businesses will inform authorities if they are in the area and provide IDs of employees plus vehicle identification in case residents call with concerns. The solicitors have not contacted the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Merchant asks anyone who encounters these solicitors to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-742-7125. They must be registered with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and provide customers a 3-day right to cancel.