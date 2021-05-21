Don’t get in the Shunga Creek due to sewage overflow, City of Topeka warns

The Shunga Trail, next to the Shunganunga Creek, goes under repairs in 2020 after heavy rains eroded the trail (KSNT File Photo)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans should avoid going near the Shunganunga Creek because of a sewage overflow, the City of Topeka said Friday.

Also known as the Shunga Creek, the sanitary sewer overflow issue will affect the creek in areas starting at Southwest Shunga Drive and Washburn Avenue. A city spokeswoman explained why the sewage issue started.

“Infrastructure has struggled with excess water from recent rain events and saturated soils (commonly referred to as inflow and infiltration) contributing to flows in the sanitary sewer system. This excess stormwater combined with sanitary flows caused areas of the system to overflow into nearby waterways.” Molly Hadfield, City of Topeka

The city asked both residents and pets to avoid the impacted area of the creek, as a precaution. Staff are watching the water conditions and will notify the City of Topeka when the stream advisory can be lifted.

The City of Topeka said this advisory does not affect tap water. It also said Tuesday that the area’s tap water was safe to drink despite taste and smell issues coming from “organic matter” in the Kansas River.

This isn’t the first time rain has caused problems for the stream. The Shunga Creek flooded with heavy rains in May 2020, causing the ground to erode under a portion on the Shunga Trail near 29th and Gage Boulevard.