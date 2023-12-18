TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people to be on the lookout for fake pet advertisements this holiday season.

The BBB said in a report on Dec. 18 that there are numerous scams online exploiting animal adoption platforms. Experts cited in their report point to a total of 80% of sponsored pet advertisements being fake.

This scam originally involved scammers posting classified ads offering a free pet with the owner saying he or she was being moved to another country or could no longer keep the animal for some reason. While the scammers didn’t charge their victims for the animal, they instead insisted the potential buyer pay for the transportation of the animal along with other costs associated with getting the pet to its new owner.

The BBB said these frauds have changed recently with scammers now selling animals at very low prices and delivering requests for more money at a later date to cover shipping costs and other expenses. The BBB recommends the following tips to avoid falling victim to these scams:

Do your own research and only buy pets from a reputable dealer

Don’t buy a pet without first seeing it in person or on a live video call

Conduct a reverse image search of the picture of the pet to see if it appears on multiple websites. If it does, it is most likely fake

Don’t wire money, use a cash app or gift card as they offer no way for you to get your money back

Research the animal you’re interested in beforehand to see if the price seems fair

Consider talking to your local animal shelter about adopting a pet

You can report scams on the BBB’s website by clicking here. You can also reach out to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General for reporting scams and getting help if you’ve been the victim of a scam.

