TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is giving out some tips to help keep your home safe from fires during the holiday season.

According to the NFPA, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are the leading days of the year for house fires, largely due to holiday activities.

On average, 150 house fires were reported involving Christmas trees each year between 2017 and 2021. Of those fires, one in five were started by decorative lights and 8% were started by candles, according to the NFPA.

An average of 80 deaths, 560 injuries and $247 million in damages were caused by candles between 2017 and 2021. Year-round, 33% of fires were caused by candles with the figure jumping to 46% in December. Of those fires, 12% resulted in death, according to the NFPA.

The NFPA warned that as Christmas trees dry out, they become more flammable with 30% of Christmas tree fires starting in January. An average of 150 fires involved Christmas trees between 2017 and 2021.

Some recommendations made by the NFPA were:

choose decorations that are flame-resistant or flame-retardant.

keep candles away from decorations and things that can burn.

replace lights with broken cords or loose bulb connections.

use clips, not nails, to hang Christmas lights.

keep decorations away from windows and doors.

test smoke alarms and tell guests about your fire escape plan.

keep children and pets away from lit candles.

keep matches and lighters in a locked cabinet.

don’t leave the kitchen when cooking.

ask smokers to stay outside.

provide large deep ashtrays for smokers.

