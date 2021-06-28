Don’t lose your pet to fireworks this Independence Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The last thing you want on July 4th? A missing dog.

Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka has a microchip special this week. For $20 your pet can be chipped and registered.

This time of year the Humane Society receives an increase in stray dogs being found.

Fireworks can cause them to panic and run away from home. It can be a challenge getting these dogs back home without proper identification.

Microchips can solve this problem. They can never be lost, unlike collars or tags.

The special goes until July 3rd. Even better, the process only takes about fifteen minutes.

You can schedule an appointment by calling Helping Hands Humane Society at 785-233-7325 and asking for admissions.