Doorstep Christmas Store serves over 200 families this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local organization is providing some holiday help to families in northeast Kansas.

Families that were adopted by ‘Doorstep’ stopped by the organization’s Christmas Store on Wednesday that’s ran entirely by volunteers.

This year, Doorstep adopted more than 250 families through the United Ways Christmas Bureau.

Organizers say the Christmas Store really is a one-stop-shop and the families can find everything they need to have a merry Christmas.

“They sign up, they go through and they actually go through a Christmas Store where it has clothing for every age group, we have jewelry we even have things for pets, we have family household items we have Christmas items and we have tons of toys” says volunteer Cathy Butler.

The Christmas Store is located at 1001 SW Buchanan, otherwise known as The First Church of the Nazarene.