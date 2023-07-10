TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular, local pizzeria closed one of its two locations weeks before its three-year anniversary.

Doughboyz Pizzeria opened its first store in North Topeka in August 2020. Last fall, Doughboyz added a second location inside the West Ridge Mall, but less than a year later, they are back to one restaurant.

Last fall, Doughboyz added a second location at the mall with the hopes of expanding their customer base, and delivery footprint to West Topeka. Malls across the country, however, are seeing a decline in shoppers in recent years. Doughboyz owner Trevor Burdett tells 27 News the promise of growth at the West Ridge location never ended playing out.

“We really wanted to try to breathe some new life into the mall,” Burdett said. The lack of new stores. When we moved in, there was supposedly a very big tenant that was going to take over the old Mongomery Wards location, and unfortunately, that never happened.”

As of right now, Doughboyz will focus on its remaining location on North Kansas Avenue by consolidating staff and resources.

Doughboyz is planning a block party on August, 28th to celebrate its third anniversary. A portion of North Kansas Avenue will closed off for the event.