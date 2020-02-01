Douglas County man tests negative for coronavirus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said a man who was being tested for novel coronavirus is not infected with it.

On Tuesday the department announced that there was a man who had just returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, who had some symptoms of the illness. He was put in isolation at Lawrence Memorial Hospital while they sent specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

On Saturday the man’s tests came back from the CDC, confirming he does not have novel coronavirus.

“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health. He had been released from LMH Health and was in a monitored, isolated living space following CDC guidelines,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “He will now be able to resume his normal routine, and there is no risk to the public.”

KDHE said they are continuing to work with the CDC in order to find and respond to any possible furture cases of coronavirus in Kansas.