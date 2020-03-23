Douglas County ordered to stay at home starting Tuesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino has issued a stay at home order for people in the community that will go into effect at midnight on Tuesday, March 24.

People in the county have to stay home except for essential needs like grocery shopping, pharmacy visits, and healthcare appointments. Workers in jobs that are considered essential will also be able to go into work.

The order will be effective until April 23rd.

“With full community cooperation, this proactive public health order can minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our Douglas County community,” Marcellino said.

It is all right to go outside for walks if you are not in a group and practice proper social distancing.

You can check the full order for details, but some examples of “essential businesses” including:

Healthcare operations, essential infrastructure and essential government functions.

Establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and any other household consumer products.

Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services, and other necessities of life for those economically disadvantaged.

Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair and servicing, emergency road services and related services and facilities.

Banks and related financial institutions.

Hardware stores.

Those who work in trades that provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of homes and essential operations or businesses.

Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food and beverages, but only for delivery or carry out and not for consumption on the premises.

Home-based care for seniors, adults or children.

Professional services, such as legal services, accounting services, real estate services, and insurance services.

Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in the order to work as permitted, given children are cared for in groups of 10 or fewer.

Mortuary, cremation and burial services.

Hotels and motels.

Manufacturing companies, distributors, and supply chain companies producing and supplying essential products and services.

The order does not prevent University of Kansas students from moving out of residence halls as they work through a process with KU Housing, and it also does not prevent employees for making a quick trip to get an item from their offices, if needed.