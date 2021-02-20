Douglas County Sheriff’s car vandalized, spray painted word ‘pig’

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying who vandalized three of their cars by spray painting “pig” along the side of a sheriff’s patrol car as well as two unmarked trucks, according to a Facebook post by the office.

The vandalism happened sometime Thursday night into early Friday morning at the Judicial Law Enforcement Center, according to the post.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Douglas County Crime Stoppers at (785) 843-8477.