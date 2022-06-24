TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists to avoid a section of highway due to the danger posed by downed power lines, on Friday.

The impacted area was reported on by the Sheriff’s Office at 2:21 p.m. on June 24 in the area of Northeast Kansas 4 Highway between Northeast 39th Street and NE 46th Street. This section of the highway was shut down due to downed power lines but has been reopened as of 6:22 p.m.

Motorists were being advised to seek alternate routes of travel until the road was reopened.