Downtown Emporia showcases new murals to encourage visitors

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Downtown Emporia is looking to bring more people to the area by decorating its main street with new murals.

Four temporary art pieces were put up at different spots along Commercial Street. Each mural showcases something that makes Emporia, well, Emporia. Some of the features include things like being the founding city of Veteran’s Day or honoring the Emporia State University mascot, ‘Corky.’

The project started in March of last year, right before the pandemic hit. There was a little delay due to shipping but the final mural went up just this month.

Emporia Main Street hopes that this will bring the community together during such a hard time and also encourage people to shop local.

“Having large-scale events or activities is difficult. But we still want to promote foot traffic in and around local businesses and giving people a reason to come down with friends or family to get their picture taken puts them in proximity with a lot of local businesses” says Casey Woods, Executive Director of Emporia Main Street.

The vinyl is removable and can last up to two years. They hope to expand the project to not only more locations, but also to include more local artists from the area.

For a list of where you can find the murals, Click Here.