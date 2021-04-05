Downtown Junction City leaders organizing, preparing to open offices after joining Kansas Main Street program

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Leaders in Junction City are moving forward with downtown revitalization plans after being selected to join the Kansas Main Street program.

The program provides cities with guidance, training, and a comprehensive strategies to bring economic growth to downtown areas.

Theresa Bramlage is the chair of the Downtown Revitalization Board in Junction City. She said they feel a lot of hope when looking at the progress downtown Emporia has made.

Emporia joined the Main Street program in the early 90’s.

“Success for them was something that they worked on for quite some time,” Bramlage said. “Getting the foundation in place with the guidance from the Main Street Program, hopefully we in 20 years from now will be talking about our success stories.”

Bramlage said they are now working on establishing the JC Main Street program. She said they have hired an interim director. They plan to have to develop a business plan, open offices, and hire a permanent director in the next six to nine months.

Sheila Markley is the co-director of the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City. She said they want to see more restaurants and shops downtown. Markley said it’s in everyone’s best interest to see the downtown area do well.

“We want them to have success,” Markley said. “We want everyone to see what good is going on in their own community.”

Junction City is one of three cities to be selected for the Kansas Main Street program in 2021. Markley helped produce and starred in a video that was a part of the official application. Click below to watch.