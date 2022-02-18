LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has announced plans to remove snow in its downtown areas.

According to the city, on Saturday, Feb. 19, from midnight to 7 a.m., city crews and contracted services will remove snow from the downtown area. The city says that in order to ensure the safety of the snow and ice removal operations, staff will establish temporary rolling street closures in the downtown area during this time.

Crews will begin work on the 1100 block of Massachusetts Street and continue north toward 6th Street, according to the City of Lawrence. Temporary street closures will happen block-by-block as work is completed in the area.

Crews will then work to clear 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th streets from Kentucky to New Hampshire Street as well as Vermont and New Hampshire Street from 6th to 11th, as time allows following the clearing of Massachusetts Street. The streets may not all be cleared in the given time period.