TOPEKA (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka location could face demolition if the city council approves.

The building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. is up for discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the Topeka Landmarks Commission voted in favor of demolition in July. All that is left is approval from the Topeka City Council.

If approved, Councilwoman Karen Hiller said a developer is planning to tear down the old structure and fill the space with a new building. Hiller said the vote is necessary because the area is a historic district and there are rules in place to protect the buildings in that area that have historic value.

”There’s controversy often when somebody suggests a demolition in a historic district, but that’s why you create the district. So that you do have that conversation and everybody’s vetted it all the way through before action is taken,” Hiller said.

Hiller told KSNT 27 News that Downtown Topeka Incorporated has had no pushback about the demolition.