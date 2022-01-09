Downtown Topeka businesses preparing for lawmakers return

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Lawmakers are expected to return to the Capital City on Jan. 10 and businesses downtown are preparing for their arrival.

Last year, KSNT spoke with the owner of Norseman Brewing who said around this time of year business goes up by around 10 to 20 percent.

Now that vaccinations are more readily available, people are also going out in groups again. According to the CDC, people who are fully vaccinated can go out in groups in public as long as they wear a face mask which they can remove when they are eating or drinking. For this reason, businesses like Iron Rail Brewing are anticipating more traffic.

“We get some business here, early in the morning and at lunch of course, from people coming in to grab a quick bite,” Matthew Metcger said, the manager at Iron Rail. “I know for a fact we are trying to keep as staffed as possible and trying to make sure everything is kept up to par quality-wise.”

The first sessions for the House and the Senate begin at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10.