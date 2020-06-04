Downtown Topeka businesses working together after Monday night riot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Downtown Topeka business owners are on edge after protesters vandalized their stores from Monday night’s protest.

Uncertain times are testing small businesses. A protest and police in riot gear is not something they expected to see outside their stores, but their sense of community is what keeps them strong.

Topeka Blueprint had a window broken out during the chaos.

“The police wanted to know how long it would take to get down here,” Craig Trapp, president of Topeka Blueprint, said. “So I said about 20 minutes and two friends met me down here and we boarded up the window at 1:00 in the morning.”

As protests continued around town, local business owners are looking after each other to ensure the safety of their shops.

Absolute Design owner Brenda Price thinks communication is key.

“I think it’s a good network,” Price said. “We are a pretty tight downtown group of business owners and I think it’s advantageous that we keep good communication.”

Both store owners said they enjoy people voicing their opinions, as long as they stay peaceful.