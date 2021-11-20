Downtown Topeka Christmas tradition returns after being canceled last year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays event at the Topeka Performing Arts Center has been in the community for over 25 years.

The volunteer-driven fundraiser raises money for the Youth Arts Education Program. Vendors from around Kansas bring balloon animals, face painting, and more to the arts center basement. Of course, the titular gingerbread homemaking is the main attraction, letting families get creative with their unique gingerbread creations.

Volunteers and TPAC staff said they were excited to bring back the Christmas event.

“It means a lot honestly. It’s a tradition that has been happening for several years, and the community actually really looks forward to it each year,” TPAC Marketing Coordinator Shawn Brian said.

Admission into the winter wonderland is $5. The last day of the event is Sunday.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays.