Downtown Topeka Farmers Market opening Easter weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As the weather gets nicer, the downtown Topeka Farmers Market is preparing to open.

It runs every Saturday form 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning April 3.

More than 50 vendors take part each week.

Market Manager Mary Tyler said the Farmers Market Board wants to make sure everyone stays safe.

“I’ve got growers that are coming in that have been growing product for a long time already, preparing for this day,” Tyler said. “So we are asking people if you’re not going to wear a mask, maintain six feet distance.”

The market will be open through November 6.

It’s located south of the supreme court building downtown.