Downtown Topeka Farmers Market opening on April 11 despite coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Downtown Topeka Farmers Market will still open this Saturday.

The farmers market starts every year in April. It’s considered an essential business since they are selling fresh food.

People will be able to get out of the house and shop outside while also supporting local businesses during this time.

“Does it help put some money in the bank? It does,” Mary Tyler, manager of the Downtown Topeka Farmers Market, said. “I’m not going to lie and say it doesn’t, because it does. But a lot of the growers, they are there. A large amount of their income comes through the farmers market.”

The farmers market will practice social distancing. There will be hand sanitizers at stations, hand washing stations, as well as masks available. Sellers will also bag items for people since there will be a table separating the booth and buyer.