Downtown Topeka Farmers Market shut down by Shawnee Co. Health Dept.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Downtown Topeka Farmers Market was shut down by the Shawnee County Health Department on Saturday.

According to Market Manager Mary Tyler, this was due to some vendors not wearing masks. She told KSNT News some were unable to due to the heat.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino told Tyler the department will be mailing her a formal letter informing them that they will have to shut down, Tyler said.

KSNT News reached out to the Shawnee County Health Department for a comment via email and phone and have not heard back.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn of more information.