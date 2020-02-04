Downtown Topeka grows: 2 stores find homes on Kansas Avenue

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka is expecting a spring spruce-up this year, as two new shops plan to move in on Kansas Avenue.

Ash Boutique and their new franchise Makers will open April 1 in their new downtown location to offer a fresh array of “great creative offerings” for Topeka retail.

“It’s a beautiful new design, and will definitely add to the retail value in this area,” said Bob Ross, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Ash Boutique is relocating from Southwest Huntoon Street. The move to Downtown Topeka will allow the store to launch Makers, and focus on highlighting local products and artisans in the area. Ross said the new store will be located adjacent from The Pennant.

The new Makers shop will feature jewelry, clothing, baby gifts, furniture, soaps and lotions, stationery items, candles and artwork by Kansas artisans, according to an Ash Boutique Facebook post.

The Ash Boutique will be open until mid March before making the move to their new location.