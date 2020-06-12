Downtown Topeka hair salon busy after reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Since the lifting of the stay at home orders, BrynK Salon in Topeka has been busy with both new and old customers desperate for a haircut.

The stylists have worked long days juggling the returning clients, sometimes only waiting ten minutes in between each to sanitize their equipment, according to stylist Carly Hill.

“We will do whatever we have to do to work,” Hill said. “I’m happy to be back and I think everybody else is happy to be in here getting their hair done, too.”

When customers walked through the salon doors, it looked a bit different than they had originally left it.

Now, employees and customers are required to wear masks while in the salon and customers have to wait in their car until their stylist is ready for them, Hill said.