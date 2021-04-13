Downtown Topeka holds first “restaurant week” since pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thirty businesses are coming together to hold the first Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week since the pandemic started.

From April 14th through the 28th, these restaurants will offer special menu items and deals throughout the week.

This event is part of Downtown Topeka Inc. to help revitalize the area with new businesses and restaurants.

Rhiannon Friedman, President of Downtown Topeka said while there have been citywide restaurant weeks in the past, this is the first one focused on downtown specifically.

She said her team reached out to all the downtown restaurants to see if they were interested.

“From the restaurants’ standpoint, it’s been very positive. Everybody’s really excited,” Friedman said. “I think they will welcome the influx of customers. We’re our own little community down here so it’s just nice to see everybody join together.”

Delena Frank, manager of Juli’s Coffee and Bistro has prepared for more customers and are excited, even if this year’s restaurant week may look a little different.

“I know that everyone is still wearing masks, being safe and social distancing and we support that,” Frank said. “I know that we’re ready for everyone to come back and we feel very blessed that we’re still here.”

Some of the main restaurants that will be participating in the event are:

Brew Bank — Offers include $9 American pizzas, $7 Patiojito cocktails, 10 cents per ounce off select beer taps from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and complimentary craft root beer.

The Pennant — Specials include mojitos, Pennant Smash burgers, BBQ Pork, Mac and Cheese sandwich and Cookie Dough milkshake.

The White Linen — This restaurant will offer a $30 three-course meal that includes braised short rib ravioli, a four-ounce filet and beignet croissant.

Juli’s Coffee and Bistro— Offering happy hour from 2-4 pm for $1 off all espresso drinks.

El Centenario

Arturos

El Mezcal

Luis’ Place

Globe Indian Food

McDonald’s

Golden Dragon

Moburt’s Spice and More

For a full list of businesses participating and their offers, click here.