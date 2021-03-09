Downtown Topeka power outage affecting 800 customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 800 Topekans in the downtown area just shy of the Kansas Statehouse are without power Tuesday night, according to Evergy’s outage map.

Power first went out around 5:45 p.m., according to the electric company. The outage knocked out street lights and also left some people in an apartment complex at Southwest 12th and Jackson trapped in an elevator. They have since gotten out safely.

The outage isn’t affecting the Topeka city council meeting close to the area. However, City of Topeka Director of Planning and Development Bill Fiander, who is joining the meeting via Zoom, told the council he called into the meeting from his car. The outage left him trapped in his parking garage.

This is a developing story. Watch Evergy’s outage map below for live updates: