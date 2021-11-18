Downtown Topeka puts up new Christmas decorations for holiday season

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Downtown Topeka is getting ready for the holiday season. Crews are working hard to put up new Christmas decorations.

“This year we put a really big focus on adding some Christmas enhancements to downtown,” Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc., said.

This year, the new additions include brand new custom wreaths on the Kansas Avenue arches and twinkle lights on all of the trees from 6th to 10th Street. Evergy Plaza will also have a giant, two-story Christmas tree.

“We will be working as a group and a team, with volunteers, to get everything set up,” Friedman said. “We are hoping to have everything up by this weekend. You’ll start seeing the tree being assembled and then we will do a lighting during small business Saturday.”

Small business Saturday is on Nov. 27.

The 26th annual “Miracle on Kansas Avenue” parade will also be returning to downtown Topeka this year. That will be on Dec. 4.