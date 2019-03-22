Downtown Topeka restaurant teams up with local family for World Down Syndrome Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A downtown Topeka restaurant teamed up with a local family Thursday evening for World Down Syndrome Day.
Nolan was born with Down Syndrome. His mom Megan Johnson organized a fundraiser in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.
The Pennant donated 10 percent of all food sales to the Down Syndrome Guild of Kansas City, an organization that helps families like Nolan's.
"It's been awesome," said Johnson. "I can't believe all the support we've got and all the kind words and gifts that people have given us, and it just means so much because we had no idea what down syndrome was before Nolan was born."
Nolan even has a following of his own.
He has facebook page called Nolan's Nation, where people can keep up with Nolan and his family.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey'...
- Dairy Queen offering free ice cream today for 'Free...
- March Madness snack: Texas Roadhouse Potato Skins
- 'The Donut Boy' stops in to thank Shawnee County law...
- Liverpool Legends to perform Beatles tribute at TPAC
National
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mother Russia: Florida sees a boom in ‘birth tourism'
- Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California...
- Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
- Get paid $1K for binge-watching all 20 Marvel movies
- Levi's CEO: Don't put your jeans in the freezer