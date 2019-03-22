Downtown Topeka restaurant teams up with local family for World Down Syndrome Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A downtown Topeka restaurant teamed up with a local family Thursday evening for World Down Syndrome Day.

Nolan was born with Down Syndrome. His mom Megan Johnson organized a fundraiser in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.



The Pennant donated 10 percent of all food sales to the Down Syndrome Guild of Kansas City, an organization that helps families like Nolan's.

"It's been awesome," said Johnson. "I can't believe all the support we've got and all the kind words and gifts that people have given us, and it just means so much because we had no idea what down syndrome was before Nolan was born."

Nolan even has a following of his own.

He has facebook page called Nolan's Nation, where people can keep up with Nolan and his family.