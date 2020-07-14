Downtown Topeka shooting kills 2, police investigating

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A shooting killed two people Tuesday morning in downtown Topeka, according to investigating police.

Topeka police went to a reported shooting around 1:51 a.m. near Southwest 5th and Topeka Boulevard. They found two victims dead with gunshot wounds inside a residence in the area.

The double murder comes about six hours after another shooting killed one person and injured another at 1175 SW Clay St. Investigators have not said if the two shootings are connected.

Topeka police are looking for suspects in both incidents, and they have not released descriptions for them in either shooting.