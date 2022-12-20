TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night.

The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. A suspect is currently speaking with officers at this time.

There is no threat to the public, according to the Watch Commander. More information will be added here as it becomes available.