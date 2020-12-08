Downtown Topeka vehicle fire leaves one in jail on charges of burglary and arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — On Monday, 33-year-old Rashonda Mendez was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of burglary and arson following a vehicle fire in downtown Topeka last Sunday.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 522 SW 6th Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. Crews found smoke and flames coming from a passenger car.

Preliminary investigation estimates about $1,200 in damages to the car.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).