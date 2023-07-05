TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials say a water main break is forcing traffic to divert in downtown Topeka.

Kent Pelton with the City of Topeka said in an email that both eastbound lanes of SW 10th Avenue are being moved into the inside westbound lane of SW 10th Avenue between SW Lane Street and SW Buchanan Street. This is due to a water main break in the middle of the intersection of SW 10th Avenue and SW Lincoln Street.

Pelton said the break will likely keep the area closed to traffic for two to three weeks for pavement repairs. To keep up with more traffic alerts in Topeka, consider downloading our mobile app.