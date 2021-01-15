Downtown Topeka’s Cyrus Hotel going under Marriott management

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Cyrus Hotel in downtown Topeka has joined the Marriott Hotel family. Coury Hospitality, one of Marriott’s management companies, will supervise the hotel, food and beverage operations of the Cyrus Hotel.

The announcement came from Court Hospitality Friday morning, and also came with the note that the Cyrus Hotel will join the Tribute Portfolio in April 2021. The Tribute Portfolio is an international collection of Marriott’s hotels with a similar “indie spirit” style.

The Cyrus Hotel is owned by a group of local investors, led by Cody Foster’s development company AIM Strategies.

“Coury Hospitality is one of Marriott’s most successful hotel management companies and we think they bring a really unique local perspective,” Foster said. “We feel Coury Hospitality will offer compelling package opportunities with the other regional hotels they operate and being part of Marriott allows our guests to earn Bonvoy points for their loyalty when staying with us.”

The hotel is a eight story boutique hotel with 109 rooms in the center of Topeka, close to the Kansas State Capitol, the Topeka Performing Arts Center, Downtown Topeka Plaza and Jayhawk Theatre.

This is a developing story.