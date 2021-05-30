Dozens gather to celebrate 67th anniversary of Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Topeka community members came out to Evergy Plaza to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling. This decision put an end to segregation in schools.

The event was put on by the Brown vs. Board of Education Sumner Legacy Trust and the Brown vs. Board of Education National Historic Site. The five hour long event included speakers, alumni from the historical schools in the area, music, dancing and more.

These activities helped celebrate the anniversary, but also reminded the community to keep taking steps forward towards inclusion in our community and country.

“Like how much good things have happened but also some backsliding,” Karen Hiller, Chair of Brown vs. Board of Education Sumner Legacy Trust said. “Some of the trauma that we have really been focusing on in the last year. And so again today our focus was the anniversary and recognizing that story.”

Organizers said getting to know people within the community is one of the best ways to come together as one.