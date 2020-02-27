Dozens of grad students attend Capitol Graduate Research Summit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some of the state’s brightest students are taking on the biggest issues in the state.

Dozens of college students attended the Capitol Graduate Research Summit. They’re showing how their research is helping to tackle issues like economic development and social welfare.

Topics ranged from farming and healthcare to opioid use and groundwater conservation.

Students said this is a good way to show lawmakers how higher education funding is going to good use.

“That’s really our role as graduate students, just to explain to them the research that we’re doing, how it benefits Kansas in different ways, and then they can use that, they can factor that into their decisions when it comes to how to allocate resources,” K-State graduate student Stephen Lauer said.

Students from the six Board of Regents schools, as well as KU Med Center participated in the event.