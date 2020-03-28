Dozens of new coronavirus cases, new death announced in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced 59 new cases of coronavirus in Kansas.

No new counties were added to the list of places with coronavirus cases on Saturday. However, the number of cases went up in Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Johnson, Levenworth, Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee and Wyandotte Counties.

The people with coronavirus range in age from 7 to 95. As of Saturday afternoon 50 people with the virus are hospitalized, according to the health department.

You can find an updated break down of coronavirus cases in Kansas here.