Dozens rally at the Capitol to raise awareness about domestic violence

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) — As the YWCA wrapped up its annual Week Without Violence, they hosted a rally and march at the Capitol Friday afternoon.

The purpose of the week long initiative is to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The event included several speakers, including advocates from the YWCA and the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson and Gov. Laura Kelly.

“It’s important to raise awareness so that we can get people to take action that will actually perhaps prevent some of the domestic violence,” said Gov. Kelly. “But, if it gets to that point, be able to provide support to the victims.”

Jennifer Keefer, an attendee of the rally and march, is a domestic violence survivor. After being in multiple abusive relationships, the YWCA helped her break the cycle.

“You know that somebody is there on your side,” Keefer said. “You have somebody there kind of like as a shield, protection, and then also, you have people that you can go talk to and you know you’re not alone.”

YWCA Program Director Michelle McCormick said this week is a way for victims like Jennifer to be heard and supported.

“Domestic violence is happening to a lot of people and it’s not happening just to female survivors,” McCormick said. “We’re bringing attention to the issue that there are underrepresented populations who also experience domestic violence, and we want them to know that there are help and services, too.”

While the journey may be difficult, the YWCA and the rest of the community are making sure victims don’t have to go through domestic violence alone.

For more information about the resources available through the YWCA, click HERE.