Dozens saddle up for Kansas Cowboy Poetry contest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan hosted the Kansas Cowboy Poetry contest Friday night.

Some of the judges included Mayor Mike Dodson, hall of fame coach Bill Snyder and KSNT News evening anchor Brooke Lennington.

Organizers said the competition is a way to celebrate Kansas' cowboy history.

"Kansas is a cowboy state," said Jeff Davidson with the Kansas Chapter of the Western Music Association. "We're maybe not recognized that way as much as Texas, but the cattle came here to the railheads back in the day."

The contest winners will be invited to compete in the National Cowboy Poetry Rodeo in Abilene.