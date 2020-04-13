Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino: The man who’s gone under the radar for years, now making the tough decisions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With one man’s signature, a stay at home order was put in place for Shawnee County, creating a new normal for many people.

That decision didn’t come lightly and didn’t come from someone we usually hear from. That is, until the coronavirus pandemic made it’s way to our community.

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino is the man who is working to keep Shawnee County safe and making the tough calls on how to deal with the pandemic in the county.

“It didn’t become as emotional as when I had to sign the order for restaurants to restrict their activities,” Dr. Pezzino said in a sit down interview with KSNT. “I was thinking about the actual names of people I know that would be out of work.”

So who is Dr. Pezzino?

“I was born and raised in Italy in a town called Lucca, which is a beautiful old town in western Tuscany, about 50 miles west of Florence. It’s about the same size of Topeka.”

Dr. Pezzino made his way to Kansas because he married a Kansas girl.

“And the rest was history,” he said.

But he didn’t know that making history was going to be a big part of their story as well.

He and his wife, Dr. Laurel Vogt moved to Topeka in 1994. Before that, he graduated med school in Italy, got his master’s degree at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, spent time working with the CDC, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and then at the Kansas Health Institute. That’s been his full-time job for the last 16 years.

That’s not everything on his list of accomplishments either.

“My full time and a half job is being the county health officer,” Dr. Pezzino joked. “But that’s not routine.”

In 2007 he started as the Shawnee County Health Officer. Since then, it’s been a fairly quiet and under the radar second job. That is the farthest from true right now, though.

“I am passionate, and I have a lot of emotions when I have to make those decisions,” Dr. Pezzino said.

He’s spending more time acting as the health officer rather than his work at the health institute.

“That’s the curse of public health. When we do a good job, not much happens,” he said.

Right now though, there’s a whole lot happening.

“We cannot let them [the community] down,” Dr. Pezzino said in a news conference on March 21, 2020.