KANSAS (KSNT) – Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman chatted with the youngest of our community during the pandemic so they could ask their burning questions about public health.

Cece’s question this week: “What are germs?”

It's been fascinating to hear what has been going through the minds of children during this pandemic. Great question, Cece. pic.twitter.com/jrHiVj0rYa — Lee Norman (@SecNorman) September 25, 2020

If your child has questions, Dr. Norman wants to know! You can post a video of your child asking a question to @SecNorman here: