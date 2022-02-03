TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman Superintendant Dr. Steve Noble announced his retirement online in the district’s February eCommunicator, an online newsletter.

Noble told parents and students in intended to retire at the end of the school year.

“I’ve been working in public education for 30 years and my family has been a part of this endearing Seaman community for the last six years. While we have had our challenges as a school community, we’ve also had our celebrations,” Noble said.

Noble said he would be working with the board of education to help in the search for the next superintendent of Seaman USD 345.

“My family and I will always remember our time here with the utmost joy and respect, and I remain committed to our students, staff, and families as we progress through the rest of this school year. Once a Viking, always a Viking!” Noble said.

On July 1, 2016, Dr. Steve Noble began his career at USD 345 as the fifth superintendent in the history of the district.

According to the district’s website Noble previously served as Superintendent of Schools at USD 410 in Hillsboro, KS. Prior to becoming a superintendent, Noble served a variety of administrative roles in Haven USD 312 that included activities’ director, assistant principal, principal, and director of curriculum and instruction. He previously taught middle and high school industrial technology in Rose Hill, Great Bend, and Osceola, MO.