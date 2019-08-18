Dream come true: Topeka man opens barbershop in his old neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Antoine Groves is the proud owner of Fades Barbershop in Central Topeka.

He grew up just about six blocks from where his shop is located and now he gets to do what he loves in the community he calls home.

Just six years ago Groves began his career as a barber.



After working at a couple of different barbershops and perfecting his craft, he decided to pursue his dream of owning his own shop.



“It was a process, a lot of saving, a lot of patience,” said Groves. “When I went to barber school six years ago, that was always the plan is like one day to have my own shop.”



Curley Anderson has been one of Groves’ clients since he first started.



He said he was happy to find out Groves now has his own shop.



“I think it was a professional move for him,” said Anderson. “You know, he’s been cutting hair for many years and we kind of needed a barbershop in this area.”



Opening the shop was like a homecoming for Groves.



“I actually grew up in this neighborhood on fifth and Fillmore,” said Groves. “My mom still lives there. Me and my family, we tend to joke about it from time to time, but yeah it’s definitely a dream come true for real.”



His journey as a business owner is just beginning, but he’s already looking towards the future.



“It’s just something I look forward to passing on to my children one day or just something you know they’ll be able to mention to their kids,” said Groves.



He hope to grow his business one cut at a time.

Fades Barbershop is located at 503 SW Washburn Ave. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.