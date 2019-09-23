Drive-thru flu: Cotton O’Neil ready to give quick vaccines

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local hospital is preparing for quick vaccinations for patient convenience as the flu season approaches.

Cotton O’Neil, a division of Stormont Vail Health, will offer both drive-thru and walk-in clinics for nurses to give vaccinations.

Insurance typically covers the cost of flu shots. For uninsured patients, the 65-and-under dose costs $49, and the over-65 dose costs $82. No appointments are required, but they are first-come, first-serve.

Nurses plan to hold the following clinics:

Starting Sept. 20, public walk-in flu clinics will be held at Cotton O’Neil Express Care Corporate View, Express Care Midtown, Express Care Urish, Express Care Croco, and Express Care North. These will be on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 12 to 3 p.m.

Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, drive-thru clinics for Cotton O’Neil patients 19 and older will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage. Nurses will give flu shots to patients through their car windows.

Oct. 10, walk-in flu clinics will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 at Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics Gage. These clinics are for Cotton O’Neil patients ages 6 months and older.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in October from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cotton O’Neil will host walk-in flu clinics for its patients 12 and up.

Cotton O’Neil Emporia patients can get a flu shot at its Emporia office located at 1301 W. 12th Ave., and Cotton O’Neil Manhattan patients can get their flu shots at its Manhattan office at 1133 College Ave.

Cotton O’Neil encourages patients to fill out a medical consent form and bring it with them to save time at the walk-in clinics. Click here to download the form in English or Spanish.